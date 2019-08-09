Inspectors back out at Boardman motel

There is currently a court order in place keeping the motel closed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – An inspector with the Boardman Fire Department made another inspection Friday of the Wagon Wheel motel on Market Street.

The motel has been closed for weeks, ever since firefighters found a number of hazards that made the place too dangerous to remain open.

One of those involved holes in the roof that were causing water damage inside and exposing electrical wiring to the elements.

“Today, I came out to make sure that the water has been stopped from getting into the building. For the most part, it appears to be that way. There are a couple of spots on the carport that are still leaking,” said Lieutenant Will Ferrando.

Both sides in the dispute have a hearing scheduled before a Mahoning County Magistrate on Monday.

There is currently a court order in place keeping the motel closed until repairs are completed, however township officials have said they’d like to see the place shut down permanently.