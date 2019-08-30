Iconic Canfield Fair fountain up and running again

The fountain will be functional all year, except in winter

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The iconic water fountain at the Canfield Fair has been restored.

The fountain, located on Bishop Avenue, was donated by Donald Bishop in 1929 but hasn’t been running for more than 25 years.

Edison Lighting, with Rob Duruso and Jim Grant, donated their services to bring the fountain back to life.

“It brings back the history and tradition of the fair. It is something we needed, and we needed to have that fountain working all year round,” said David Dickey, president of the Canfield Fair Board of Directors.

