Ice cream shop/bakery moves into new location in Boardman

by: Vince Coll

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday, the ice cream shop and bakery N2 by DaVill relocated in Boardman.

The shop moved from Market Street to South Avenue across from the Sam’s Club.

This new location comes with a partnership.

All the cupcakes and cakes sold will now be made by Ellen Harvischak, formerly of Sweet Grance Anna’s.

Owner Shaun DaVill said this will only help his mission.

“Her coming over here, it just adds to that and will make us more viable, so we can employ more people with special needs, and we can grow,” he said.

The N2 by DaVill expansion is continuing. DaVill said he purchased a building on State Street in Salem, and he’s looking at another location in Chardon.

