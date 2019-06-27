I-680 power line repair work canceled; road staying open

The power lines were torn down after a truck crashed into a utility pole last week on Marshall Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Interstate 680 will no longer be shut down Thursday night for power line repairs.

Due to storm damage, the work to install power lines will be rescheduled. A new date hasn’t been set yet.

When the work does happen, I-680 will be shut down in both directions between State Route 193 and South Avenue.

Traffic will be rerouted around the Madison Avenue Expressway.

Police said the semi-truck that caused the mess left the scene. They charged Mark Clark, who they identified as the driver, with failure to control and leaving the scene.