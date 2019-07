The highway was closed to do repair work on power lines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Interstate 680 is open now after it was closed overnight Monday into Tuesday for repair work on power lines.

The work was needed after a semi-truck crashed into a utility pole two weeks ago on Marshall Street, causing lines to come down onto the highway.

I-680 was closed between State Route 193 and South Avenue.

In the initial accident, Mark Clark was charged with failure to control and leaving the scene.