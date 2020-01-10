Hubbard Twp. police union calls for resignation of trustees and chief

The police union in Hubbard Township is calling for all the trustees and the police chief to step down

A letter was sent out late Thursday from Sgt. Ronald A. Fusco, steward of Hubbard Township Fraternal Order of Police (FOP Lodge 85), to all the township trustees and Police Chief Todd Coonce.

In the letter to trustees, Fusco writes in part:

Our community at large has been witness to your reckless and blatant disregard for our safety, and we no longer believe any of you have the character necessary to make decisions that are in the best interest of our township or in line with the wishes of the people you swore to serve.” Sgt. Ronald A. Fusco

In the letter to Chief Coonce, Fusco says the police union has “lost faith” in Coonce’s ability to run the department.

We deserve a supportive leader who shows genuine heart. Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge. We no longer feel as though you have our best interest at heart.” Sgt. Ronald Fusco

The letters come in the wake of the ongoing tensions between Hubbard Township officials and the police union.

Trustees considered disbanding the police department and using the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to patrol the township but recently decided to table that idea.

Trustees rejected a recent fact-finder’s report so that they can continue talks about keeping the police department operating. However, the police union has accepted that same report, which looked at issues regarding a new collective bargaining agreement between the township and the police department.

The fact-finder was brought in to help the sides reach a contract agreement.

Since trustees rejected the report, the next step is conciliation, which is a final offer settlement procedure for unions prohibited from striking.

According to the State Employment Relations Board, the conciliator will ultimately write a binding award. A hearing date will be set soon.