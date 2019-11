A Hubbard police cruiser will be parked at Devine's Shop 'n Save's parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Saint Patrick Parish School of Religion (PSR) students and Hubbard police are asking for your help.

They’re filling a cruiser with non-perishable food items to feed the hungry.

A Hubbard police cruiser will be parked at Devine’s Shop ‘n Save’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.