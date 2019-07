The money was used to buy 63 acres in Vienna Township

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A bird sanctuary in Trumbull County wants to expand, and now, with the help of donors, it has the money to do it.

Birds in Flight wildlife rescue on Warwick Road SE has raised the $225,000 needed to buy land for its new facility.

The money was used to buy 63 acres in Vienna Township.

The sanctuary will include a wildlife hospital, museum and an expansion of its rehabilitation services.

Birds in Flight is the only wildlife rehabilitation organization in Northeastern Ohio.