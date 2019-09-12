How did your school district score? Ohio Department of Education releases school report cards

Out of the three local counties, no district received an overall letter grade of an A

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Education has released the 2019 Ohio School Report Cards.

The report was created to show the progress of Ohio’s districts and schools.

The schools are given a letter grade on six different components:

Achievement, which measures student proficiency on state tests Gap closing, which measures performance expectations for vulnerable students Improving at-risk K-3 readers, which measures reading performance of students by third grade Progress, which measures student growth based on their past performances Graduation rate, the percentage of students finishing high school in four or five years Prepared for success, which measures how students are prepared for future opportunities

Then, an overall letter grade is determined by the following weight of those six components:

Achievement – 20%

Gap closing – 15%

Improving at-risk K-3 readers – 15%

Progress – 20%

Graduation rate – 15%

Prepared for success – 15%

The overall letter grade is based on the following grading scale:

90% – 100% – A

80% – 89.9% – B

70% – 79.9% – C

50% – 69.9% – D

Below 50% – F

The letter grade is said to be a form of tracking the schools’ academic achievement and progress.

Community and charter schools were among those graded.

Out of the three local counties, no district received an overall letter grade of an A.

Schools receiving an overall “F’ grade include Youngstown City Schools, Buckeye On-Line School for Success, Summit Academy Secondary and Summit Academy in Youngstown as well as Summit Academy Alternative Learners in Warren.

To see the grades for each district and school, click the links below:

Columbiana County scores

Mahoning County scores

Trumbull County scores