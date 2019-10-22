Home Savings presents $10K check to United Way of Trumbull County

The money will be used for both the Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment as well as the "Reading Great by 8" program

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – An area bank made a big investment in Valley schoolchildren Tuesday.

Home Savings presented a $10,000 check to the United Way of Trumbull County.

It happened on Tuesday morning at Niles Primary School.

The money will be used for both the Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment as well as the “Reading Great by 8” program.

Teachers say the program brings school kids and the community together.

“This Read for Fun Program with the United Way, first of all, it definitely brings community members into the school, and it also gives them the chance to see the great things that we’re doing in the school with reading and by bringing these people into the classroom. The kids are definitely able to share their love of learning and reading as well,” said second-grade teacher Amanda Tricomi.

The United Way program brings community readers into classrooms and also sends each child home with a book of their own.