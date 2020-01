Crews had to cut a hole in the side of the house to get to the fire

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A house was damaged by fire early Tuesday in Lisbon.

Crews were called about 3:30 a.m. to the house in the 500 block of Maple Street.

It appears everyone made it out of the house safely.

Crews had to cut a hole in the side of the house to get to the fire.

The cause is under investigation.