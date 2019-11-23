Holiday events in the Valley

Do you know of an event that isn’t listed below? Send us your holiday event.

Events are in order of dates/times. This list will be updated with new submissions:

Kraynak’s Christmas Display

Now through December 31 (closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas)

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Imagine a world of make-believe with twinkling lights, glittering trees and a magical array of lifelike characters. “Santa’s Christmasland” is a 300-foot, indoor starlight avenue of uniquely designed artificial Christmas trees. Each tree has a specific theme that is enhanced and complemented by surrounding scenery and a cast of lifelike, animated characters.

Santa will be there every day November 8 through December 31 (Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.).

Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show

Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park, 338 E. Park Ave., Columbiana, OH

Joy of Christmas is a drive-through holiday light display taking place from 6-9 p.m. on select nights starting in November and ending on December 26.

You can see the show on the following dates:

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 21, 22, 23 & 24

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 28, 29, 30 & Dec. 1

Thursday – Sunday, Dec. 5, 6, 7 & 8

Thursday, Dec 12 – Thursday, Dec. 26

Cost is $10/vehicle donation; $2/person on motorcoach donation. Guests can stop at the Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and food (for purchase); pictures with Santa in the Ice Castle (for purchase); Mrs. Santa’s Story Time in the Gingerbread House; crafts and face painting; a collection of more than 100 decorated gingerbread houses; coloring contest; live holiday music and more.

Christmas in Boardman Park

Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lariccia Family Community Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman.

Enjoy photos with Santa and his Christmas ponies, ceramics crafts and cookies with hot cocoa in the park!

Registration is $35 per child.

For more information and to register, call WonderStruck Artisan Market and Classes at 330-286-1944.

Santa & Friends come to North Lima

Nov. 29 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Crouse Mills True Value Hardware, 11788 Market St., North Lima.

Santa and his friends arrive by train for the 17th annual event including photos with Santa and lots of sweet treats for the kids.

Christmas on the Farm

Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Molnar Farms, 3115 E Western Reserve Rd., Poland.

Shop small on Small Business Saturday at the annual Holiday Craft and Gift Market.

Find handmade gifts from local artisans, treat yourself to some specialty bath and body products, and try something tasty with locally produced products that make a great treat or addition to your holiday menus!

Admission is free!

For more information about the event, call Molnar Farms at 330-757-3142.

Santa Pet Photos

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

Eastwood Mall Complex, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd. in Niles.

Bring your furry friends for photos with Santa!

All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Olde Fashioned Christmas at Lanterman’s Mill

Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1001 Canfield Rd., Youngstown

Guests will be able to see Lanterman’s Mill dressed in holiday finery for this traditional, family-friendly, free event. Taste chestnuts roasted on an open fire, watch artisans demonstrate old-fashioned crafts, purchase unique handcrafted gifts and enjoy festive entertainment. To share the holiday spirit with others, bring a new hat, scarf or pair of mittens to decorate a “Giving Tree.” Donated items will warm up children in need this winter.

Santa’s Winter Barn

Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield

Santa will make an appearance with some of his animal friends from around the world as he gets his reindeer ready for that big night. Come sit in his sleigh for a holiday picture and make a holiday craft to take home. The family-friendly, free event is held in the unheated barn, so please dress for the weather. There is a $1 cash-only fee for the children’s holiday craft.

Villa Maria Nativity Display

Sunday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Villa Maria Community Center, 288 Villa Dr., Villa Maria, Pennsylvania

Celebrate the holiday season by joining the Sisters of the Humility of Mary at their annual Villa Maria Nativity Display — an indoor Advent tradition featuring hundreds of nativity sets from around the world. Come enjoy the display and be entertained by local musicians and choirs performing holiday classics. Admission to the display and entertainment, plus parking are free. The Villa Farm and Villa Shoppe will offer seasonal items for sale. A roast beef dinner (vegetarian option available) will be held both days until 4. Dinner tickets are $15 for a large, $10 for a small, $5 for children 5 years old and up and children 4 and under eat free. Takeout is available. You can buy dinner tickets ahead of time at the Villa Shoppe.

For more information, call 724-964-8920 ext. 3348.

4th Annual Leetonia Light Up Night

Sunday, Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m.

The downtown stores will be running specials.

Santa will be there for children.

There will be cookies, coffee and hot chocolate and s’mores and hot dogs over a fire.

There will also be raffle tickets for 50/50, a lottery tree and 1/4 split beef available.

Stamping with Cindy at the Austintown Library

Monday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

600 S. Raccoon Rd.

Learn to create your own handmade cards using stamps, punches and other fun tools. Registration is required (call 330-744-8636). For adults.

Live Holiday Music at the Poland Library

Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 23 from 12 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

311 S. Main St.

Enjoy Christmas and the winter holiday season with live music. Holiday classics and carols performed by local guitarist Tyler Guerrieri. Relax by Pressed Cafe and let the music put you in the holiday spirit.

The 2019 Mercer County Courthouse Christmas Concert series

All December long, the Mercer County Courthouse will be hosting holiday concerts performed by local area schools. Concerts begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Rotunda on the following dates:

December 4: Thiel Choir

December 5:Hickory High School

December 6: Lakeview 5th Grade

December 9: Farrell High School

December 10: Grove City High School

December 11: Commodore Perry High School

December 12: Sharon High School

December 16: West Middlesex High School

December 17: Greenville High School

December 18: Mercer High School

December 19: Lakeview High School

Beeghly Campus Holiday Tree Lighting

Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

6505 Market St. in Youngstown.

Enjoy cocoa, carols and the lighting of our holiday tree.

Children can visit Santa Claus and receive a gift in Building C on the campus.

You can also purchase a snowflake ornament for $5 in recognition of a friend, loved one or coworker. The ornament will be placed on one of the indoor trees at the Beeghly campus.

To purchase an ornament, call the Volunteer Department at 330-746-8350 or visit the table at this tree lighting event. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

This event is free and open to the public.

Call 330-746-GIVE (4483) for more information.

Cross Stitch Ornaments at the Canfield Library

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

45 W. Main St.

Warm up at the library with this wonderful winter craft — hand-stitched winter ornaments in a simple and timeless snowflake pattern. All supplies are provided. Sign up online or by calling 330-744-8636. For adults and teens.

Youngstown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

Friday, Dec. 6, from 4-8 p.m.

Downtown Youngstown, OH

The parade will commence at 6 p.m. The route will begin on E. Federal Street near Champion and will finish on W. Federal Street at Symphony Place.

The tree lighting will take place immediately following the parade (approximately 7:30 p.m.), followed by pictures with Santa.

Other activities include Youngstown Holiday Flea @ DeYor Performing Arts Center (4-8 p.m.), free admission to OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology from 4-7 p.m., Memories of Christmas Past from noon – 4 p.m. at the Arms Family Museum, The Nutcracker by the Ballet Western Reserve at Stambaugh Auditorium at 8 p.m., free Admission to Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center (4-7 p.m.) and Phamily Fun Night with the Phantoms at 7:05 p.m.

Community Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m.

St. Paul Catholic Church, 10143 Main St., New Middletown

You’re invited to have breakfast and take a picture with Santa at this fundraising event. Please bring your camera. Proceeds benefit the Springfield Library. Tickets can be purchased at the door — $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children under age 2 are free. For more information, contact the Development Office at 330-740-6086.

Do You Want to Build a Snowman?

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Boardman Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave.

Celebrate the winter weather with Disney’s “Frozen.” We will play games like building a “snowman” out of toilet paper, finding hidden snowballs throughout the room and other party games. You will also make an Olaf or Sven ornament. Registration is required (call 330-744-8636). Refreshments and snacks will be provided. For children in grades K-4.

Canfield High School Senior Class Craft Show

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

100 Cardinal Dr.

The 31st annual Canfield Craft Show, sponsored by the class of 2020. Over 240 spaces and 200 vendors, plus a Chinese auction. There’s something for everyone!

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. (line up beginning at 4 p.m.)

The route begins at the Hubbard Schools’ campus and ends on Stewart Ave.

Soon after the parade, an event at Tylee Park will begin with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate and cookies.

Interested participants can sign-up by calling the Mayor’s Office at 330-534-3090.

Canfield Lighting of the Green

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy children’s activities in the meeting room of the Canfield Library. Sponsored by the Canfield Rotary Club. For the entire family.

Toys for Tots Fundraiser

Sunday, Dec. 8 starting at 1 p.m.

Newton Falls VFW Post 3332, 433 Arlington Blvd.

Admission: $5 or new, unwrapped toy

50/50 and Chinese auctions, Marines will be present, food and drinks to purchase, music and dancing all day. All toys distributed to children in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

1 p.m.: High Noon

2 p.m.: Damaged Goods

3 p.m.: Gary Markasky Project

4 p.m.: Midnight Riders

5 p.m.: Leather and Lace

6 p.m.: Train Wreck

7 p.m.: Blue Siren

Teen Gingerbread House Holiday Program at the Poland Library

Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

311 S. Main St.

Build and decorate a miniature gingerbread house using graham crackers, icing, gumdrops and more. Registration is required (call 330-744-8636 or register at the Poland Library). For teens in grades 7-12.

Winter Mystery Craft at the Austintown Library

Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

600 S. Raccoon Rd.

Join us for a Mystery Holiday craft program where you won’t know what you’ll be creating until you arrive. Supplies will be provided and registration is required (call 330-744-8636). For adults and teens.

DIY Marshmallows at the Poland Library

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

311 S. Main St.

Come to this exciting class and see a demonstration of how to make your own homemade marshmallows in fun holiday flavors and sample the finished product as well! Space is limited; registration recommended (call 330-744-8636 to register). For adults, tweens and teens.

Reindeer Party at the Greenford Library

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

7441 South Range Rd.

Celebrate the winter weather with programs and activities with a Disney “Frozen” theme. We will play games like pin the nose on Sven the Reindeer, reindeer nose toss and other party games. You will also get to make a Sven ornament. For children in grades K-4.

Christmas Craft Party at the Michael Kusalaba Library

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

2815 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown

Join our Christmas crafting party. Make a decoration for yourself or a present to give away. We provide the materials and you make it. For kids of all ages. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult.

Dinner with Santa

Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Thelma’s Sports Nook, 285 E High St., Sharpsville, Pa.

Visit with Santa while enjoying a $1.99 kids meal at Thelma’s!

You can bring your camera to take a picture with Santa and receive a special treat!

Holly Jolly Rudolph Party at the Austintown Library

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

600 S. Raccoon Rd.

‘Tis the season to make some Rudolph-inspired crafts while you watch the all-time classic holiday television special, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” For children of all ages.

Star Wars Sith-mas at the Main Library

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

305 Wick Ave., Youngstown

Red or green? Dark or light? You don’t have to choose during Sith-mas. Eat candy cane lightsabers, make Chewbacca angels, take a peek at Darth Vader’s Sith-list and join in other time-honored Sith-mas traditions. Snacks provided. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult.

Christmas Carols and Holiday Classics Live

Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St.

Enjoy Christmas and the winter holiday season with friends and family with live music in the library’s large meeting room. Holiday classics and carols performed by local guitarist Tyler Guerrieri and accompanying vocalist. Sip hot chocolate and snack on gingerbread cookies while making new Christmas memories.

Repurposed Book Angel at the Main Library

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

305 Wick Ave., Youngstown

Make a decorative angel from a previously loved book. These are perfect to give or for your own holiday display. Call 330-744-8636 to register. For adults and teens.

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Youngstown Parks & Recreation Department, 26 S. Phelps St. in Youngstown.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be sharing their favorite stories of the North Pole, listening to your special holiday wish-list and the elves will be serving up pancakes!

Required registration is Nov. 18 until Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. during the week at the Parks & Recreation Department.

Children must be 10 years old or older and be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are free, but seating is limited.

Display of Nativities at St. John Lutheran Church in Champion

Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5734 Mahoning Ave. NW

What is Christmas all about? It’s about celebrating the birth of Jesus. It’s HIS birthday! We are inviting YOU to slow down in this busy season. Come and see a variety of nativity scenes depicting the birth of Jesus. We will have many nativity displays set up for all to see and we will also have homemade soups and cookies for you to savor. We will have a chair waiting for you to sit down, relax and enjoy these refreshments. This is our free gift to the community. We look forward to seeing you!

Reindeer Party at the Springfield Library

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.

10148 Main St., New Middletown

Celebrate the winter weather with programs and activities with a Disney “Frozen” theme. We will play games like pin the nose on Sven the Reindeer, reindeer nose toss and other party games. You will also get to make a Sven ornament. For children in grades K-4.

Make a Gingerbread Man at the Canfield Library

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m.

43 W. Main St.

Join us at the library to create and eat your very own gingerbread man. Enjoy a gingerbread craft and even build a graham cracker house for your gingerbread man. A drawing will be held and the winner will receive a Gingerbread Man book. Registration is required (call 330-744-8636 to register). For children of all ages.

“Drive-In” Movie Matinee at Newport Library

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

3730 Market St., Youngstown

Get in the mood for Christmas with our “drive-in” classic Christmas movie matinee. Each child will be able to decorate their car (cardboard box) to sit in during the movies. Tables and chairs will be available for grown-ups. Light refreshments will be provided. For all ages.

Christmas Craft Party at the Austintown Library

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.

600 S. Raccoon Rd.

Join our Christmas crafting party. Make a decoration for yourself or a present to give away. We provide the materials and you make it. For kids of all ages. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult.

Listen & Create Holiday at Brownlee Woods Library

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.

4010 Sheridan Rd., Youngstown

Listen to a holiday story and create a special craft. For children of all ages.

Winter Mystery Craft at the Michael Kusalaba Library

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

2815 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown

Join us for a Mystery Holiday craft program where you won’t know what you’ll be creating until you arrive. Supplies will be provided and registration is required (call 330-744-8636). For adults and teens.

Lighting of the Poland Village

Saturday, Dec. 14

311 S. Main St., Poland

Stop by the Poland Library as you’re taking part in the Lighing of the Village. We will have Christmas crafts, songs and stories. Fun for the whole family.

Songs at stories from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the library

Crafts from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library

Holiday Concert of Giving at Stambaugh Auditorium

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

1000 5th Ave., Youngstown

Presented by the Stambaugh Chorus and The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band. All proceeds will go to Second Harvest Food Bank. Monetary donations accepted.

Gingerbread House Holiday Program at the Poland Library

Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

311 S. Main St.

Build and decorate a miniature gingerbread house using graham crackers, icing, gumdrops and more. For children of all ages; children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required (call 330-744-8636 or register at the Poland Library).

Polar Cocoa Party at the Main Library

Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

305 Wick Ave., Youngstown

Join us for a hot cocoa buffet as we watch a favorite holiday movie. Snacks provided. For the whole family.

Movie Night at Austintown Library

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

600 S. Raccoon Rd.

Ring in the holiday season by joining us to watch a holiday-themed movie. Feel free to bring your own small snacks and drinks. Children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Movie will be either PG or PG-13.

Holiday Yarn Tree at the Austintown Library

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

600 S. Raccoon Rd.

Join us in creating a yarn tree to brighten your holiday season. Supplies will be provided. Registration required (call 330-744-8636 or register online). For tweens and teens.

Holidays Around the World at the Newport Library

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m.

3730 Market St., Youngstown

Ever wonder what holidays were celebrated around the world? Come to the library to learn of the different holidays celebrated around the world through stories, crafts and more. For the entire family.

Kwanzaa Celebration by the Friends of PLYMC East Committee

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

East Library, 430 Early Rd., Youngstown

Join the East Friends Committee for a Kwanzaa celebration with guest presenter Ode Aduma.

Listen & Create Holiday at the Struthers Library

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.

95 Poland Ave.

Listen to a holiday story and create a special craft. For children of all ages.

Night in the North Pole

Sunday, Dec. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Vineyards at Pine Lake, 14101 Market St., Columbiana, OH

Put on your best pajamas and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate with a warm chocolate chip cookie!

For adults, red wine hot chocolate is available to purchase.

Tickets are $12 for children ages 3 and up and includes a gingerbread man to decorate.

You can contact The Vineyards at Pine Lake at 330-549-0195.