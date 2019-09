They were all thrown from the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash last week in Hubbard Township.

Jalisha Wylie, 22, of Girard, was pronounced dead at the scene after a 2008 Pontiac G6 went off US-62 and hit a cement culvert.

Two others, 21-year-old Tierra Field and 20-year-old Lamar Reed, were also injured.

They were all thrown from the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.