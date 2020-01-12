High winds in the valley, multiple trees down

Windy conditions causing power lines and trees to come down

(WYTV) — Lots of reports of downed trees and power lines were reported Sunday morning during a night of heavy winds.

A car hit a fallen tree Oakwood Avenue on the west side of Youngstown.

No one was injured.

Downed wires sparked a small fire in Coitsville Township around 3:15 a.m. on McCartney Road near Victory Christian Center.

Just a reminder, you should never walk around downed power lines. If you see any in the street, do not get out of your car.

Then, shortly before 3:30 a.m., calls came in about a fallen tree on I-680.

It happened in the southbound lanes near Midlothian Blvd. Authorities say the heavy wind was to blame.

“It’s pretty windy, I mean, I almost lost my hat a couple times tonight. It just comes and goes. You can feel right now how you get a big gust and it’ll go back down, but it has been fluctuating through the night and at times it has been high,” said OSP Trooper John Lamm. “There was a pretty large tree that got blown over with the wind and the car ended up- it ended up striking the car at the same time.”

The male driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.