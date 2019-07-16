Hermitage police charge man they say fired shots during argument

Brandon Cross is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police have charged a man they say fired a gun in Hermitage during an argument last week.

Brandon R. Cross, 34, of Hermitage, is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person — both misdemeanor charges.

Police said last Wednesday, officers were called to the 400 block of Clarksville Road for a report of shots fired.

According to Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell, Cross pointed a loaded shotgun at a 19-year-old Sharpsville woman and a 26-year-old Pittsburgh man during an argument in his driveway. Jewell said Cross then fired the gun into the air, and the two victims ran.

Cross told police that one of the people had a pistol, so he pointed the shotgun at them and told them to leave, according to Jewell. He said he fired the shot in the air because he feared that he could be shot.

Police said they searched the victims’ car and found no pistol. A witness added that the victims did not have a gun, according to investigators.

No one was hurt during the incident.