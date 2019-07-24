Group in St. Clair Twp. working to get zoning issue on ballot

A group collected more than 60 signatures to put a zoning issue on the November ballot

by: Amanda Smith

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A question to allow zoning in St. Clair Township will appear on November’s ballot if a group of residents has anything to say about it.

In March, residents spoke out to trustees after a local church announced a plan for a sober living house in a St. Clair neighborhood.

Trustees told the neighbors that because there was no zoning, there was nothing that the township could do.

The people took up a petition and got more than 60 signatures to put zoning on the November ballot.

Monday, trustees sent the ballot on to the Columbiana County Board of Elections.

