YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new veterans’ outpatient clinic is coming to the Valley.

Wednesday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new site on Belmont Avenue.

The new location is less than a mile away from the current clinic, but it will be 10,000 square feet bigger.

More than 10,000 veterans are seen each year at the Youngstown clinic.