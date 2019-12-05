GM, LG Chem’s battery plant in Lordstown expected to create 1,100 jobs

GM is partnering with LG Chem, which is investing up to $2.3 billion through the new, equally-owned joint venture company

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – General Motors will begin battery production at a facility in the Lordstown area.

The company made the announcement Thursday, expecting the plant to create 1,100 jobs.

GM is partnering with LG Chem, which is investing up to $2.3 billion through the new, equally-owned joint venture company.

The plant will be focused on the mass production of battery cells for future battery-electric vehicles. It will be built on a greenfield manufacturing site in the area.

Groundbreaking is expected to take place in mid-2020.

“With this investment, Ohio and its highly capable workforce will play a key role in our journey toward a world with zero emissions,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Combining our manufacturing expertise with LG Chem’s leading battery-cell technology will help accelerate our pursuit of an all-electric future. We look forward to collaborating with LG Chem on future cell technologies that will continue to improve the value we deliver to our customers.”

Sources told Reuters prior to the announcement that workers at the plant are expected to be represented by the United Auto Workers union and earn wages in the range of $15 to $17 an hour. GM only said Thursday that the salary would be “competitive” and that any representation by the UAW would have to be worked out with the union.

GM sold the Lordstown assembly plant to Lordstown Motors Corporation to build electric vehicles for commercial use. This venture would be separate from that plant.