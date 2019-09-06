Girard center holding food drive to help families in need

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Girard Multi-Generational Center will be holding a food drive to benefit needy area families.

The campaign starts Monday.

The Girard Multi-Generational Center started holding the food drive last year.

Center staff learned about food insecurity in the area, and they started looking for ways to help out with the problem.

“Decided we would hold a food drive to meet some of the local needs, so we partnered with Emmanuel Care Center, which is a local organization here in Girard that helps fill that need,” said Laura Carey.

Last year, four large containers of food were delivered to the Emmanuel Care Center.

Donations can be dropped off at the Multi-Generational Facility on Trumbull Avenue in Girard.