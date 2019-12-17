Giant Eagle to eliminate plastic bags by 2025

Giant Eagle is expected to announce Tuesday that it is eliminating single-use plastic bags by the year 2025

WTAE in Pittsburgh is reporting that the company is planning an official announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Along with plastic bags, the company will eliminate single-use straws, serving containers for fresh foods, bottled beverages and more.

The announcement is part of the company’s sustainability platform.

This is a developing story. More information will be released later Tuesday.