WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A garbage truck took down utility lines Friday on Route 46 in Weathersfield Township.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 46, near Prospect Street.

The driver got too close to the lines as he was picking up trash.

Route 46 was blocked for a short time as crews worked to remove the truck. The road has since reopened.