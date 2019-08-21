Free medical service coming to Youngstown in September

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A free medical service will visit downtown Youngstown in December.

Remote Area Medical Service (RAM) will be at the Covelli Centre September 21 and 22.

It includes medical, vision, dental and hearing care for the area’s uninsured and underinsured. This includes dental cleanings and fillings, eye exams and prescriptions and mammograms and PAP tests, as well as general medical exams.

Organizers say people will begin lining up at midnight before the event.

“It’s first come, first served. Doors open at 6 a.m. By 6 a.m., we will have 200 to 300 people in line, waiting and ready as we open the doors. By 11, we will have to close our doors,” said Mark Norris.

RAM was founded in 1985 and has provided medical care to developing countries and during natural disasters. Due to a need here, 89% of RAM’s operations now take place in the United States.

Organizers cited Youngstown’s poverty rate as showing a need for such services here.

Event organizers need volunteers to help with the event and also donations to help sponsor the medical services.

For information, visit ramusa.org. You can register as a volunteer on the website or by calling 865-579-1530.