Foundation donates $50K toward Stambaugh Auditorium restoration project

The money will be used to help replace the 5th Avenue staircase, plus rebuild retaining walls and other projects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s another step forward for Stambaugh Auditorium in its efforts to renovate its grand staircase in the front of the building.

Friday morning, the J. Ford Crandall Memorial Foundation gave $50,000 to the restoration project.

The money will be used to help replace the 5th Avenue staircase, plus rebuild retaining walls, add lighting and restore decorative metalwork.

J. Crandall Ford was a cousin of Henry Stambaugh, who opened the auditorium in 1926. It’s the first major project for the exterior in the building’s history.

“Both of these individuals felt the need that they wanted to make a mark on Youngstown. They wanted to let people know that they existed as some point in time, and they wanted to leave a legacy,” said Mahoning County Probate Court Judge Robert Rusu, Jr.

Fundraising continues into next year and construction will begin in 2021.