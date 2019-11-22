Former Youngstown private prison employee accused of having sexual contact with inmate

A woman from Canfield is charged with having sex with an inmate at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from Canfield is charged with engaging in sexual conduct with an inmate at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown while she was employed there.

According to court records, Kim Harbison, 61, is charged with sexual battery.

Police say Harbison engaged in sexual conduct with an imate in June at the private prison on Hubbard Road.

Harbison’s bond is set at $15,000.

Harbison is listed as an administrative clerk in unrelated court documents. Prosecutors say she no longer works there.