Former Youngstown businessman facing charges in corruption case

Ray Briya is charged with attempted bribery, tampering with records, grand theft and obstructing justice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A bill of information has been filed against the former vice president of MS Consultants in a Youngstown corruption case surrounding development projects in the city.

Ray Briya was initially listed as a “John Doe” in the case against former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone, former Finance Director David Bozanich and developer Dominic Marchionda.

They were indicted last year on bribery, theft and record tampering charges.

Now, Briya faces charges of attempted bribery, tampering with records, grand theft and obstructing justice.

He’s accused of trying to bribe Bozanich, Sammarone and Marchionda with thousands of dollars in cash, gifts and golf. He’s accused of stealing money from MC Consultants for the bribes.

The Bill of Information states that the president and other officers of MS Consultants were unaware of the bribes.

The court documents also allege that Marchionda had Briya provide a false invoice for $105,000 worth of work on the Erie Terminal Building when the company actually completed about $8,000 worth of work on the project. Marchionda then submitted the false invoice to the City of Youngstown for payment, according to the bill of information.

Briya is accused of lying to a Mahoning County grand jury about the false invoice.

Briya will be assigned a court Tuesday and then set for a plea to the bill after that.