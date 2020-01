Nagy had a 40-year career in local radio before retiring in 2009

(WYTV) – Former WKBN radio news director John Nagy has passed away.

In 2018, Nagy was recovering from his battle with sarcoma, a tumor that occurs in the soft tissues.

That cancer returned.

Nagy had a 40-year career in local radio before retiring in 2009. He called the experience of being on the radio a humbling experience.