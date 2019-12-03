Former Vienna police officer sentenced on drug, theft charges

Sheehy stole M-4 rifles from the Vienna Twp. Police Department and used a lock-out kit to break into a police vehicle to take money

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Vienna police officer and Mathews School resource officer received his sentence for drug and theft charges.

Michael Sheehy will spend six months in the county jail, followed by five years on probation.

In August, he pleaded guilty to several charges, including breaking and entering, theft in office, possessing criminal tools, petty theft and aggravated possession of drugs.

Tuesday, he apologized in court and said he embarrassed himself, his family and everyone in uniform.

Sheehy stole M-4 rifles from the Vienna Township Police Department and used a lock-out kit to break into a police vehicle last January to take $700.