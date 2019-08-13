Former Vienna police officer pleads guilty to theft and drug charges

The former officer was also a Mathews Schools resource officer

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Vienna police officer and Mathews School resource officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to drug and theft charges.

Michael Sheehy entered the plea on several charges including breaking and entering, theft in office, possessing criminal tools, petty theft, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Sheehy was accused of stealing M-4 rifles from the Vienna Township Police Department and using a lock-out kit to break into a police vehicle last January to take $700.

He will undergo a pre-sentencing investigation. Prosecutors say they are asking for jail time.