Former Lowellville gun club treasurer receives sentence for theft

Lisa Doyle said she sent money to a man she met online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A North Lima woman convicted of stealing money from the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club will spend time behind bars.

“I’m truly sorry,” Lisa Doyle said in Mahoning County Court Wednesday. “I did have a lapse in judgement.”

In addition to six months of jail time, Doyle will serve five years probation and continue to pay back the money she took.

At one time last year, she was chosen by her friends at the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club to serve as the group’s treasurer.

With more than a dozen members sitting in the courtroom, leaders with the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club asked a judge to punish Doyle.

“She should make full restoration, as well as serve time in jail for her criminal activity. We are simply seeking justice,” said club Vice President Ron Davis.

Last month, Doyle admitted to stealing nearly $68,000 from the club. Police reports indicate she gave the money to a man she’d met online.

During the trial, Doyle said she fell in love online and sent money to a man who never paid her back.

In the process, members claim Doyle’s actions left the group unable to pay its bills to the point where the club’s utilities and insurance were cut off.

“It took us months to realize what she failed to pay. We had inaccurate records because of her effort to hide from us what she was doing,” Davis said.

Club President Russell Myers told the judge members treated one another like family and the theft has left the club’s reputation in the community badly damaged.

“To not only have that gone, the friendship gone…it’s not just the money. It’s the trust. It’s the hurt,” he said.

When it was her turn to speak, Doyle tearfully apologized.

“If I could go back and do it all over again, I would never hurt the people that I’ve hurt and I’m truly sorry.”

While insurance covered most of the money taken — $55,000 — Doyle has to pay the rest back.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito gave Doyle until Monday morning to report to jail.