Former Hubbard firefighter sentenced in theft, tampering case

A former volunteer firefighter in Hubbard was sentenced for trying to get paid for more calls than he went out on

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A volunteer firefighter who worked with the Eagle Joint Fire District was sentenced Wednesday for trying to get paid for more calls than he went out on.

Richard Wittkugle, 54, of Hubbard, was sentenced to two years probation on charges that he altered records to show that he responded to more calls than he actually did.

Prosecutors say Wittkugle pocketed more than $2,000 from the scheme that began in 2015.

It’s unclear if Wittkugle is still a firefighter with the Eagle Joint Fire District. The station is not manned and calls made to fire officials were not immediately returned.