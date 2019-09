The Boardman restaurant was one of the first in the Valley to feature vegan cuisine

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A restaurant is closing after 22 years in business in the Valley.

The Flaming Ice Cube Bistro and Boutique is closing.

The restaurant is located on US-224 in Boardman. It was one of the first in the Valley to feature vegan cuisine.

Saturday, October 19 will be its last day of operation.

It’s currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.