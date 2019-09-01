First edition of Tribune Chronicle’s ‘Vindicator’ out on newstands today

'The Tribune Chronicle' reported printing about 30,000 more newspapers than they did a week ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday morning marks the beginning of a new era.

With this weekend’s closing of “The Youngstown Vindicator,” after 150 years in business, our print partners at “The Tribune Chronicle” have taken over the name and printing duties in Mahoning County.

The first front page of “The Vindicator – an edition of the Tribune Chronicle,” has a headline that reads, “Good Morning, Mahoning County!”

“The Tribune Chronicle” said last night its press and mailroom team printed and bundled 30,000 more newspapers than they did a week ago.

Not only did the Tribune take over the name and printing tasks of “The Vindicator,” it also took over the Vindy.com domain.