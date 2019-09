Crowds still came out Friday to bargain hunt, but they had to look for some of their favorite vendors, as some were displaced by the fire

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – It was business as usual Friday for the Rogers Flea Market after a fire Wednesday destroyed a pavilion there.

The main pavilion caught fire just hours after a hay auction.

Another pavilion on the grounds also caught fire in 2017.

Crowds still came out Friday to bargain hunt, but they had to look for some of their favorite vendors, as some were displaced by the fire.

There’s still no word yet what caused the fire.

The Rogers Community Auction plans to rebuild.