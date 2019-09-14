Fire destroys Greenville-area restaurant that once housed Perkins

The former Perkins restaurant in the Greenville area, which was recently sold and reopened as Mama Jane's Eatery, caught fire at around 1:30 a.m.

HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Ten fire departments battled a fire overnight that destroyed a business in Mercer County.

Hempfield Township’s fire chief said the fire started in the roof of the building and destroyed the business.

Crews fought the fire for three to four hours, going back for a rekindle. They contained it, and no injuries were reported.

The chief said they’re investigating whether a lightning strike was the cause of the fire, but the State Fire Marshal will investigate to determine the cause.

The restaurant was closed in a dispute between the local operator, 511 Campbells Land Company, and the Perkins chain.

It reopened as Mama Jane’s Eatery recently, with a manager taking over the new restaurant.