Fire destroys East Palestine business

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a family-owned business in East Palestine.

OT Beight & Sons & Daughters on State Route 170 caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

Several neighboring fire departments were called to assist, and crews had to pump in water.

The family-owned and operated business sells memorial and cleans headstones.

Owner Eric Beight said the workers he was eating lunch in the home in front of the office building when he heard crackling noises.

When Beight looked out, the office building was on fire. He believes that the fire started from a wood burner.

Beight said no clients will be impacted because the headstones were kept outside. He also said they plan to rebuild the family business.

There was also damage to the side of the house, which Beight said can be easily fixed.

The company has another location in Boardman.