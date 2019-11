Everyone got out of a house safely in Mercer County Tuesday morning after a fire broke out

Multiple crews were called about 4:30 a.m. to a house on Elm Street.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the house.

As of 5:30 a.m. crews were still on the scene.

The cause is under investigating.