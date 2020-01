The duplex was engulfed in flames, claimed a total loss

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – A duplex in Sebring went up in flames early Sunday morning, according to the Sebring Fire Chief Mike Springer.

Crews responded to the building on N. 116th Street around 5.30 a.m.

Chief Springer says that everyone inside got out safely, however the building was a total loss.

Officials say that arson suspected and will continue investigation.