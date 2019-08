They plan to finish clean-up before the festival begins at 5 p.m. Thursday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Workers began cleaning up Warren’s Courthouse Square Wednesday in preparation for the Italian American Festival.

The Italian American Festival Grounds Committee is working with the city’s Operation Department to clear away debris and replace the damaged tents.

They say they plan to make sure the Festival starts on time, at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Tuesday, a storm with strong winds went through the area, toppling tents and downing trees.