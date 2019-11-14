FBI, DEA agents, police converge in Warren neighborhood

The FBI confirms it's part of an investigation in which they're serving search warrants

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal and local law enforcement agencies converged on several Warren neighborhoods Thursday morning.

The FBI was assisted by Warren police, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and TAG.

No arrests are anticipated at this time.

Agents and officers were seen at a house near the intersection of Tod Avenue and Fifth Street and at another house on Greenfield Street.

Greenfield Street – Warren, Ohio

It was a short distance away from the Jefferson Elementary Pre-K-8 building.

Earlier, as school buses were returning to Jefferson, drivers were told to hold students on the bus and not let them in the building. The students were released to classes prior to the start of the regular school day, according to school officials.

School officials issued the following statement about the incident: