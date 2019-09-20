Farm tractor and minivan collide near Burton

The accident happened about 8 p.m. Thursday on Claridon Troy Road near Burton

CLARIDON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Burton Fire Department is asking drivers to be cautious of farm equipment on the road after a minivan and tractor collided Thursday in Geauga County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8 p.m. on Claridon Troy Road.

No injuries were reported.

A dispatcher with the Chardon Post did not know if anyone was cited in the accident.

Officials at the Burton Fire Department are asking drivers to be alert of farm equipment on roadways.

With harvest season in full swing for farmers, small and large agricultural equipment could be on the road and some machinery is wider than the lanes, which makes passing difficult.