Family escapes fire in Neshannock Twp.

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A family in Lawrence County was forced from their home early Tuesday after it caught fire.

Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Melvin Drive.

The fire was contained to the attic and garage, but there was heavy smoke and water damage to the house.

The fire chief says the family was awakened by smoke detectors and credits them for everyone getting out of the house before anyone was hurt.

The family is staying with relatives.

The fire is under investigation.