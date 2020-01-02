Expert tips to keep your New Year’s fitness resolutions

The day has come, and it's time to carry out that New Year's resolution

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The day has come, and it’s time to carry out that New Year’s resolution.

If you’re one of the about two-thirds of people who decided their resolution was to exercise more, that may mean hitting the gym.

At Planet Fitness, people are starting the year 2020 off on a healthier note. Getting healthy is the number-one resolution people make.

“We see new memberships, and we see an increase in attendance from our current members. To prepare, we just load up with staff and try to create a good customer service environment 24/7,” said Terry Pitts, Planet Fitness general manager.

But by this time next week, the number of people following through will have started to dwindle.

Studies show 20% of people break their fitness resolutions after one week. After a year, 80% have fallen off the wagon.

To make sure you can stay committed, don’t call it a resolution. Instead, call it a goal.

Take everything one step at a time so you don’t get overwhelmed. Keep in mind that you are not going to meet your goal in a day or even a week.

Focus on enjoying the feeling you get after a workout and the stress relief that comes with that.