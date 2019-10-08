‘End of an era:’ Owner closing longtime family-owned business in Youngstown

Silver's Vogue Shop has been in business for 49 years

by: Rod Cowan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular downtown Youngstown men’s clothing store is closing its doors.

Silver’s Vogue Shop has been in business for 49 years.

The family-owned business has been at the intersection of Phelps and West Federal Street since 1970.

Owner Barry Silver opened the store with his mother and father — both have since passed. He says he currently has a potential buyer lined up, and the time has come to move on.

“I am closing this store at my own free will because I figure it is time to close the store. I have done well,” he said. “You go outta business, you are closing for a specific reason. I am closing because it’s come to the end of an era.”

Silver said he will know officially within a day or so if the building is sold. He plans to close up within three months of the sale.

