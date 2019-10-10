Eastwood Mall hosting College night for prospective students

From 5 to 7 p.m., representatives from over 75 colleges, universities and technical centers will be available

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – High school students looking to see what their options are once they grab that diploma may want to the Eastwood Mall Thursday.

Kent State University Trumbull and the Eastwood Mall are hosting College Night.

From 5 to 7 p.m., representatives from over 75 colleges, universities and technical centers will be available to meet prospective students and answer questions.

The event is free, and it’s located in Center Court.

The following colleges are participating:

Alma College

Ashland University

Baldwin Wallace University

Bethany College

Bluffton University

Bowling Green State University

Capital University

Casal Aveda Institute

Cedarville University

Chatham University

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Cleveland State University

Daemen College

Davis & Elkins College

Defiance College

Duquesne University

Eastern Gateway Community College

Edinboro University of PA

ETI Technical College of Niles

Fairmont State University

Geneva College

Heidelberg University

Hiram College

Hocking College

John Carroll University

Kent State University

Kent State University at Ashtabula

Kent State University at Geauga

Kent State University at Stark

Kent State University at Trumbull

LaRoche College

Laurel Technical Institute

Lourdes University

Malone University

Marietta College

Mercy College of Ohio

Mercyhurst University

Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Muskingum College

Ohio Christian University

Ohio University

Ohio Wesleyan University

Otterbein University

Penn State Shenango

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics

Pittsburgh Technical Institute

Point Park University

Robert Morris University

Saint Mary’s College

Seton Hill University

Shawnee State University

Slippery Rock University of PA

St. Bonaventure University

The College of Wooster

The Ohio State University

The Ohio State University at Mansfield

The Ohio State University ATI

The University of Akron

The University of Findlay

The University of Tampa

The University of Toledo

Thiel College

Tiffin University

Trumbull Career & Technical Center

University of Cincinnati

University of Mount Union

Ursuline College

Vanderbilt University

Walsh University

West Liberty University

Westminster College

Wheeling Jesuit University

Wilmington College

Wittenberg University

Youngstown State University

United States Army

TRIO Educational Opportunity Center

Mahoning Valley College Access Program

Kent State Trumbull’s nursing program

Kent State Trumbull’s vet tech program