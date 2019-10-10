Eastwood Mall hosting College night for prospective students

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – High school students looking to see what their options are once they grab that diploma may want to the Eastwood Mall Thursday.
Kent State University Trumbull and the Eastwood Mall are hosting College Night.
From 5 to 7 p.m., representatives from over 75 colleges, universities and technical centers will be available to meet prospective students and answer questions.
The event is free, and it’s located in Center Court.
The following colleges are participating:
Alma College
Ashland University
Baldwin Wallace University
Bethany College
Bluffton University
Bowling Green State University
Capital University
Casal Aveda Institute
Cedarville University
Chatham University
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Cleveland State University
Daemen College
Davis & Elkins College
Defiance College
Duquesne University
Eastern Gateway Community College
Edinboro University of PA
ETI Technical College of Niles
Fairmont State University
Geneva College
Heidelberg University
Hiram College
Hocking College
John Carroll University
Kent State University
Kent State University at Ashtabula
Kent State University at Geauga
Kent State University at Stark
Kent State University at Trumbull
LaRoche College
Laurel Technical Institute
Lourdes University
Malone University
Marietta College
Mercy College of Ohio
Mercyhurst University
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Muskingum College
Ohio Christian University
Ohio University
Ohio Wesleyan University
Otterbein University
Penn State Shenango
Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics
Pittsburgh Technical Institute
Point Park University
Robert Morris University
Saint Mary’s College
Seton Hill University
Shawnee State University
Slippery Rock University of PA
St. Bonaventure University
The College of Wooster
The Ohio State University
The Ohio State University at Mansfield
The Ohio State University ATI
The University of Akron
The University of Findlay
The University of Tampa
The University of Toledo
Thiel College
Tiffin University
Trumbull Career & Technical Center
University of Cincinnati
University of Mount Union
Ursuline College
Vanderbilt University
Walsh University
West Liberty University
Westminster College
Wheeling Jesuit University
Wilmington College
Wittenberg University
Youngstown State University
United States Army
TRIO Educational Opportunity Center
Mahoning Valley College Access Program
Kent State Trumbull’s nursing program
Kent State Trumbull’s vet tech program