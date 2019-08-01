Eastbound lane of busy road through Warren, Howland to be closed

The eastbound lane of East Market Street to Warren Sharon Road will close for the next 30 days

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – One lane of a busy road in Howland and Warren is set to close Thursday.

The eastbound lane of East Market Street to Warren Sharon Road will close for the next 30 days for an interchange project.

The detour is Route 82 eastbound to Route 46 northbound.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reconfiguring State Route 82 exit ramp and E. Market Street intersection. After updates, drivers will be able to make left turns off the Route 82 eastbound exit to E. Market Street, according to ODOT.

The project will also reconfigure eastbound Market Street to consist of a left turn lane and a right signalized bypass lane. It also includes the realignment of westbound Warren Sharon Road and the installation of two traffic signals, according to ODOT.

ODOT says traffic will be maintained during construction, and access to businesses and homes will be maintained. Detours will be posted in the area.

In early September, Warren Sharon Road westbound will be closed for 30 days. The detour is State Route 82 to State Route 5 to Route 82 eastbound to E. Market Street.

The entire project is expected to be completed by November.