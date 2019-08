The boy was found in the 300 block of Thompson Avenue

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in East Liverpool found the parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering alone.

After hours of searching for the parents, police posted a photo of the boy on its Facebook page, asking the community for more information.

The parents were located Saturday afternoon, but further information wasn’t provided.