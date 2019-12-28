East Liverpool police investigating after several vehicles suspiciously catch fire

A man was taken into custody, and charges may be filed pending the investigation

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials are investigating after a string of vehicle fires in East Liverpool last Saturday.

Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for several vehicles on fire at Hissom Roofing on Webber Way.

They were then flagged down by a woman behind the building on West 8th Street, saying her neighbor’s car had caught on fire.

Nearby, police saw a 43-year-old man walking out from between a garage and camper on Starkey Lane, according to a police report. Police noted in the report that he appeared to be intoxicated and was holding a bottle of Jack Daniels.

After patting him down, police found a black Garmin GPS in one of his pockets, one that was described by the owner of the vehicle that caught fire on Webber Way, the report says.

Police said a garage in the area also caught fire. The suspect had walked away from that garage minutes before it caught fire, a report says.

Police took pictures of the bottom of the man’s shoes to compare footprints found near the vehicles that caught on fire. Police said all the footprints matched.

The man was taken into custody, and charges may be filed pending an investigation. He was charged with open container in a public place.