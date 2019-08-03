Block Watch, Eagle Scout project aims to make Youngstown community greener

The project is to plant 132 blueberry bushes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boulevard Park Block Watch is teaming up with Eagle Scouts from St. Christine’s to make their community greener.

The project is to plant 132 blueberry bushes to promote healthy living and create more green space.

The Block Watch group says the blueberries will be available to residents in the community.

This isn’t the first project that the Boulevard Park Block Watch has completed. It has also taken down trees, planted new ones and is even part of a neighbor-welcoming committee.

They’ll be out Saturday, working on the project.