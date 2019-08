The dog was so badly hurt that it had to be euthanized

SOUTH PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A car crashed into a house in Mercer County early Tuesday.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the driver ran off the road and crashed into a house on Buckeye Drive.

The police chief said 28-year-old Justin Hazlett, of Hermitage, was driving the car with his dog riding in the passenger seat.

Hazlett was taken to the hospital.

The dog was so badly hurt that it had to be euthanized.

Police said they believe alcohol was involved, and charges are pending.