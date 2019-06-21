Driver with gunshot wound plows into house in Warren

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday inside a car that plowed into a house.

According to Lt. Martin Gargas, officers were called about 12:46 a.m. to the area of Ferndale Avenue and Saratoga Street on reports of shots fired.

While they were heading to the first call, officers received information that a car crashed into a house in the 700 block of Tod Avenue. At that scene, officers found a 37-year-old man behind the wheel with a fatal gunshot wound. A 25-year-old female passenger was injured and had to be cut from the car. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Gargas said.

Detectives determined the shooting happened near Ferndale Avenue and that the victim drove to Tod Avenue where the crash happened, Gargas said.

Police have not released the names of the victims or named any suspects.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a house on the corner of Tod Avenue and Oak Street.

Police have been on the scene all night. Officers with investigative kits have been going over the car.

More details are expected later this morning from police.